OTC Markets : A Snapshot of the OTCQX Advisory Council

Since its inception in 2015, the OTCQX Advisory Council has provided valuable insight and support to the OTC Markets Group senior management team on key issues that impact OTCQX-traded issuers and the public markets. The Council is comprised of a ten-member board, with three members appointed in 2018 and seven new members appointed earlier this year. Collectively, these Council members represent an impressive mix of U.S.-based CEOs and CFOs from a diverse range of geographic and industry sectors.

Throughout the course of the last few years, we've consulted the OTCQX issuer community on key issues that will help drive our initiatives forward from both a regulatory and visibility perspective. We've consulted our OTCQX advisors on proposals such as OTCQX rule changes and also worked closely with these council members as we pursue our goal of national recognition for Blue Sky compliance for secondary trading.

Last year, several OTCQX Advisory Council members accompanied us to Washington DC to meet with Congressional representatives to discuss our goals for regulatory modernizations that will enable smaller companies to provide a more efficient public market for investors. We continue to discuss important legislative issues on topics such as creating paths for OTCQX issuers to obtain margin eligibility and implementing Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

More recently, several of our OTCQX Council members submitted letters of support to the Senate Banking Committee and its Chairman in conjunction with discussions on the Main Street Growth Act-specifically to advocate that Venture Exchanges should include the ATSs, and not just the Exchanges, as rules are developed and tailored to address the needs of smaller public companies.

Our OTCQX advisors have also provided valuable feedback on our corporate visibility efforts and are strong proponents of our Virtual Investor Conference platform as a way for small cap issuers to efficiently tell their stories to investors.

The first meeting of our 2019 OTCQX Advisory Council will convene in April where we look forward to gaining new insights into how we can continue to provide the most efficient public markets for OTCQX companies.

Please click here to view profiles of the 2019 OTCQX Issuer Advisory Council members.

If you have any questions, or would like additional information about the OTCQX Advisory Council, please contact Bob Power at (212) 896-4406 or bob@otcmarkets.com.