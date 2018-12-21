Log in
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. to OTCQX

12/21/2018 | 01:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. (ASX: ELX; OTCQX: ELXMY; ELXMF), designer and manufacturer of leading-edge ophthalmic diagnostic and treatment innovations for use against blindness and eye diseases, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.  Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Ellex Medical Lasers begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ELXMY" and "ELXMF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We welcome Ellex Medical to our premium OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Ellex joins over 25 ASX-listed companies that have chosen to cross-trade on our premium markets. Cross-trading on OTCQX will provide Ellex with greater transparency and increased global investor awareness."

Commenting on Ellex's upgrade to OTCQX, Ellex CEO Tom Spurling said: "Trading on OTCQX will allow us to tap into a deep pool of sophisticated investors and equity research analysts who are well attuned to the medical device industry. We are confident that they will recognize the significant value in Ellex's proprietary devices and technologies."

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. was sponsored for OTCQX by B. Riley FBR, Inc. in, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership. 

About Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
Ellex designs, develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices that help eye surgeons around the world to effectively and efficiently treat eye disease. Ellex is a world leader in this field. Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, Ellex has ophthalmic lasers and devices that treat glaucoma, retinal disease primarily caused by diabetes, secondary cataract vitreous opacities, as well as age-related macular degeneration. Manufacturing is carried out in Adelaide, Australia and Fremont, California. Sales and service directly to eye surgeons is conducted via subsidiary offices in Fremont, Minneapolis, Lyon, Berlin, and Tokyo. A network of more than 50 distribution partners around the world services other markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-ellex-medical-lasers-ltd-to-otcqx-300770037.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
