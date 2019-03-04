OTC Markets Group Welcomes International Stem Cell Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCQX: ISCO), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. International Stem Cell Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

International Stem Cell Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ISCO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Congratulations to International Stem Cell Corporation on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "By trading on the OTCQX Market, entrepreneurial companies provide investors with a transparent, better informed public market to research and trade their shares. We look forward to supporting International Stem Cell Corporation as the company works to build long-term shareholder value for its investors."

"I'm glad that ISCO was able to move up to the OTCQX Best Market, which is a significant milestone for the company as it enables a broader range of US investors to participate in our growth," said Andrey Semechkin, PhD, ISCO's Co-Chairman and CEO. "We thank OTC Markets Group for their continued support in facilitating greater transparency and accessibility for our US stakeholders."

International Stem Cell Corp. was sponsored for OTCQX by Securities Law USA, PC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About International Stem Cell Corporation

International Stem Cell Corporation is focused on the therapeutic applications of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSCs) and the development and commercialization of cell-based research and cosmetic products. ISCO's core technology, parthenogenesis, results in the creation of pluripotent human stem cells from unfertilized oocytes (eggs). hpSCs avoid ethical issues associated with the use or destruction of viable human embryos. ISCO scientists have created the first parthenogenetic, homozygous stem cell line that can be a source of therapeutic cells for hundreds of millions of individuals of differing genders, ages and racial backgrounds, with minimal immune rejection after transplantation. hpSCs offer the potential to create the first true stem cell bank, UniStemCell. ISCO also produces and markets specialized cells and growth media for therapeutic research worldwide through its subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology (www.lifelinecelltech.com), and stem cell-based skin care products through its subsidiary Lifeline Skin Care (www.lifelineskincare.com).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

