OTC Markets Group Welcomes MPX International Corporation to OTCQX

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced MPX International Corporation (CSE: MPXI; OTCQX: MPXOF), a company focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MPX International Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

MPX International Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MPXOF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors.  For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must also meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

SecuritiesLawUSA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About MPX International Corporation 
MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. 
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-mpx-international-corporation-to-otcqx-301002390.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
