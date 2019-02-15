OTC Markets Group Welcomes Real Goods Solar to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Real Goods Solar previously traded on NASDAQ.

Real Goods Solar begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RGSE." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Real Goods Solar to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a U.S. stock exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Real Goods Solar and its shareholders."

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market to continue providing our shareholders with a platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares," said Dennis Lacey, Real Goods Solar's CEO. "We just started our commercialization of POWERHOUSE™ and are optimistic that 2019 will be a transformative year for RGS. As such, moving to OTCQX will be in the interest of our investors and maximize future shareholder value."

About Real Goods Solar, Inc.

RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities. RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc." POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.



To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

