OTC Markets Group Welcomes Toga Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Toga Limited (OTCQX: TOGL), a developer of a mobile app in the social and E-Commerce industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Toga Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Toga Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TOGL." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Toga Limited to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards and demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws. We look forward to supporting Toga as the company marks this next chapter and seeks to build visibility in the U.S."

"The Company is very happy and honored to be one of the distinguished companies to trade on the OTCQX Best Market," said Alex Henderson, Chief Financial Officer of Toga Limited. "We feel that this provides not only a great value for our company but provides a better market with even greater value for our shareholders. We believe that trading on OTCQX will help drive liquidity, broaden our existing stockholder base, and elevate the visibility of the company's investment proposition among new investors."

Law Offices of Thomas E. Puzzo, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Toga Limited

Toga Limited is a developer of a mobile app in the social and E-Commerce industry. The flagship product of the Company is the unique Yippi App, an instant messaging social messenger. This app includes social media, voice and video calls, secure messages, GPS, the ability to post live moments and sending encrypted files. This app is used for social media, small business and micro-enterprise.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

