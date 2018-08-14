OTC Markets : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $14.8 million for the quarter, up 7% versus the prior year quarter

Operating income of $5.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 4% over the prior year quarter

Net income of $4.0 million , up 28% over the prior period, driving a 31% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $0.34

Announcing increase in quarterly dividend for the third quarter 2018 to $0.15 per share

20 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

Continued progress in achieving state Blue Sky recognition for our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, with OTCQX reaching 31 states and NASAA announcing a proposed model rule recognizing the OTCQX and OTCQB markets

22 Transfer Agents participating in the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, further enhancing the timeliness and reliability of company share information on our markets

Launched new Stock Promotion File and enhanced our Compliance Analytics File, with 26 of the largest banks, financial institutions and clearing brokers now using our suite of products to drive their compliance processes

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

'We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth in topline revenue. Notably, our Corporate Services business line achieved its first ever $6 millionrevenue quarter, while increasing the total number of companies on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets that provide an efficient public trading experience for their investors,' said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We continue to make being public less painful, by focusing on providing innovative technology solutions that inform investors, make trading easier for broker-dealers and deliver a more efficient market for public companies.'

'In the second quarter, we continued to deliver top line revenue growth across all of our three business lines, with our OTC Link ECN gaining traction, and new sales across a diverse range of products and services helping to drive quarter over quarter revenue gains. We remain focused on organic growth initiatives as well strategic corporate development opportunities that will position us to deliver strong returns for our shareholders while creating enhanced opportunities for our colleagues,' said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer.

Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017 Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2018 2017 % change $ change OTC Link $ 2,799 $ 2,497 12% $ 302 Market data licensing 5,830 5,522 6% 308 Corporate services 6,137 5,750 7% 387 Gross revenues 14,766 13,769 7% 997 Net revenues 14,056 13,143 7% 913 Operating expenses 9,060 8,319 9% 741 Income from operations 4,996 4,824 4% 172 Operating profit margin 36% 37% Income before provision for income taxes 5,007 4,846 3% 161 Net income $ 3,987 $ 3,105 28% $ 882 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.26 31% Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.48 2% Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,600,830 11,519,683 1%

Financial Highlights

Gross revenues increased $1.0 million , or 7%, to $14.8 million .

, or 7%, to . Corporate Services delivered 7% growth in revenues, driven by reduced churn as well as price increases for existing subscribers on our OTCQB market, and an uptick in new companies joining and decrease in downgrades on our OTCQX market.

Market Data Licensing revenues saw a 6% increase over the prior period, with price increases affecting certain data licence products and end of day pricing data, and increased usage of our data file products, including our compliance data products, contributing.

OTC Link revenues increased 12% over the prior year quarter, with higher U.S. trading volumes driving an increase in revenues from messages and growing revenues from our OTC Link ECN, offsetting continued but slowing attrition in our OTC Link ATS subscriber base.

Operating expenses increased 9%, to $9.1 million , primarily due to a 12% increase in compensation and benefit costs.

, primarily due to a 12% increase in compensation and benefit costs. Net income increased 28%, to $4.0 million , driven by the increase in operating income and a decrease in the company's effective tax rate for the quarter, from 36% to 20%, a result of the enactment in 2017 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

, driven by the increase in operating income and a decrease in the company's effective tax rate for the quarter, from 36% to 20%, a result of the enactment in 2017 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 2%, to $5.8 million , or $0.49 per adjusted diluted share.

Business Developments and News

In connection with our Blue Sky initiative, in July 2018 , the North American Securities Administrators Association, the national organization of state securities regulators, announced a proposed model rule recognizing OTC Markets Group as a 'securities manual' with respect to securities included on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. As of August 1, 2018 , our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty-one states and our OTCQB market is exempt in twenty-eight states.

, the North American Securities Administrators Association, the national organization of state securities regulators, announced a proposed model rule recognizing OTC Markets Group as a 'securities manual' with respect to securities included on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. As of , our OTCQX market is exempt from state Blue Sky laws regarding secondary trading in thirty-one states and our OTCQB market is exempt in twenty-eight states. In May 2018 , the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act was signed into law which, among other things, requires the SEC to allow SEC Reporting companies to offer securities using Regulation A+. This section was based in large part on our 2016 SEC Petition for Rulemaking.

, the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act was signed into law which, among other things, requires the SEC to allow SEC Reporting companies to offer securities using Regulation A+. This section was based in large part on our 2016 SEC Petition for Rulemaking. In April 2018 , we launched our new Promotion Data File and enhanced our Compliance Analytics File, to provide broker-dealers and investment managers with efficient tools to track promotion activity in the OTC market. As of August 1, 2018 , 26 of the largest banks, financial institutions and clearing brokers are using our suite of products to drive their compliance processes.

, we launched our new Promotion Data File and enhanced our Compliance Analytics File, to provide broker-dealers and investment managers with efficient tools to track promotion activity in the OTC market. As of , 26 of the largest banks, financial institutions and clearing brokers are using our suite of products to drive their compliance processes. As of August 1, 2018 , 22 transfer agents have joined the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, covering approximately 85% of the U.S. companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. The continued expansion of the program further enhances the availability and reliability of company share information in the OTC space.

, 22 transfer agents have joined the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program, covering approximately 85% of the U.S. companies on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. The continued expansion of the program further enhances the availability and reliability of company share information in the OTC space. Since its launch in December 2017 , our OTC Link ECN has added 8 new broker-dealer subscribers and enabled 27 existing OTC Link ATS subscribers for access to the OTC Link ECN.

Dividend Declaration - Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15on its Class A common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 26, 2018, to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018. The ex-dividend date is September 11, 2018.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2018.

On March 6, 2018, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. As at June 30, 2018, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under our plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: (877) 407-9124 (Domestic); (201) 689-8584 (International);

Replay Dial-in Numbers (Available until September 15, 2018): 877-481-4010 (Domestic); 919-882-2331 (International); Replay PIN Number: 36528

Participants can access the conference via Internet webcast at the following link:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/36528

The earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

OTC Markets Group's Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2018is available publicly at www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OTCM/disclosure .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Gross revenues $ 14,766 $ 13,769 Redistribution fees and rebates (710) (626) Net revenues 14,056 13,143 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 5,879 5,243 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,353 1,426 Professional and consulting fees 595 399 Marketing and advertising 269 227 Occupancy costs 452 451 Depreciation and amortization 271 399 General, administrative and other 241 174 Total operating expenses 9,060 8,319 Income from operations 4,996 4,824 Other income Interest income 10 4 Other income, net 1 18 Income before provision for income taxes 5,007 4,846 Provision for income taxes 1,020 1,741 Net income $ 3,987 $ 3,105 Net income per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.26 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,240,863 11,134,758 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,600,830 11,519,683 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net Income $ 3,987 $ 3,105 Excluding: Interest Income (10) (4) Provision for income taxes 1,020 1,741 Depreciation and amortization 271 399 Stock-based compensation expense 552 456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,820 $ 5,697 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.48 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash $ 24,976 $ 23,683 Short-term restricted cash 80 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $192 and $146 6,064 6,450 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,402 1,013 Prepaid income taxes 558 1,303 Total current assets 33,080 32,449 Property and equipment, net 1,676 2,018 Deferred tax assets, net 787 796 Goodwill 251 251 Intangible assets, net 86 111 Long-term restricted cash 500 500 Security deposits 112 192 Total Assets $ 36,492 $ 36,317 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 601 $ 786 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,471 4,858 Income taxes payable 16 - Deferred revenue 13,160 15,531 Total current liabilities 17,248 21,175 Deferred rent 53 246 Income tax reserve 1,234 1,105 Total Liabilities 18,535 22,526 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,018,281 issued, 11,531,296 outstanding at June 30, 2018; 11,891,366 issued, 11,444,706 outstanding at December 31, 2017 120 119 Additional paid-in capital 14,854 14,150 Retained earnings 10,190 5,682 Treasury stock - 486,985 shares at June 30, 2018 and 446,660 shares at December 31, 2017 (7,207) (6,160) Total Stockholders' Equity 17,957 13,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 36,492 $ 36,317

