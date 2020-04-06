OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – April 6

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - April 6Press Release | 04/06/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

iCoreConnect, Inc.(OTCQB: ICCT) iCoreConnect, Inc. is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing productivity and profitability in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company's philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond exactly to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a suite of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise services and more than 25 contracts with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Nova Minerals Ltd.(ASX: QUR; OTCQB: NVAAF) Nova Minerals Limited is a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North America. Nova has a diversified portfolio of projects across the US, Canada, and Australia. Two of the key projects include Nova's 2.5Moz Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, which holds some of North America's largest gold deposits, and the company's majority-owned Snow Lakes Resources, a lithium project in Canada. Nova aims to provide shareholders with diversification through exposure to base and precious metals and to capitalise on the growing demand for lithium-based energy storage.

Obsidian Energy Ltd.(TSE: OBE; OTCQB: OBELF) Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Zoompass Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB: ZPAS) Zoompass Holdings Inc. (Zoompass) is an international financial services technology company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. Zoompass enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, shopping, Peer to Peer ('P2P'), Business to Consumer ('B2C'), and Business to Business ('B2B') payments. Zoompass enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading-edge financial services technology platform.

