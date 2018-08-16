Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 16Press Release | 08/16/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULI; OTCQB: ULTXF) A Canadian publicly traded exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium assets in Argentina, Canada, and the USA.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Statement on its Inaugural Share Buyback Exercise
PU
07:41aCASPIAN ENERGY : Award to be presented to presidents of five Caspian countries
AQ
07:41aALLIANCE DATA : Epsilon Signs Expanded Agreement With Talking Rain Beverage Company; Now Integrated Agency Of Record For Sparkling Ice Brand
PU
07:41aANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Quanex Building Products, Molecular Templates, Atara Biotherapeutics, Forward Industries, Apollo Endosurgery, and Myomo — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
GL
07:40aJ C PENNEY CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aDILLARD'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Announces Results Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
PR
07:36aNEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.
PU
07:36aSONGWON INDUSTRIAL : appoints Sea-Land Chemical Company as exclusive distributor for North America
PU
07:36aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Family of ducks hopes to build a nest at development
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.