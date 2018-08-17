OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 17Press Release | 08/17/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Parkervision, Inc. (OTCQB: PRKR) ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops and markets its proprietary radio frequency (RF) technologies that enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation communications networks. Protected by a highly-regarded worldwide patent portfolio, the Company's solutions for wireless transfer of RF waveforms address the needs of a broad range of wirelessly connected devices for high levels of RF performance coupled with best-in-class power consumption.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

