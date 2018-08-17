Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 17Press Release | 08/17/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Parkervision, Inc. (OTCQB: PRKR) ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops and markets its proprietary radio frequency (RF) technologies that enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation communications networks. Protected by a highly-regarded worldwide patent portfolio, the Company's solutions for wireless transfer of RF waveforms address the needs of a broad range of wirelessly connected devices for high levels of RF performance coupled with best-in-class power consumption.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Tap issue ISIN NO0010797970
AQ
01:58pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Establishment of Maximum Interest Rate
AQ
01:57pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:57pSPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET : Two new senior unsecured notes
AQ
01:56pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:56pCHINA PROPERTIES : Change of auditor
PU
01:56pNIXU OYJ : is developing a solution for digital authentication for foreigners
PU
01:56pFactors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Okta, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, MDC Partners, Colfax, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and AngioDynamics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
GL
01:55pGlobal Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2025 by Product, Application, Gender, End User, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.