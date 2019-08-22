Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 22

08/22/2019 | 07:23am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 22Press Release | 08/22/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

ADOMANI, Inc.(OTCQB: ADOM) ADOMANI is a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles.

Jervois Mining Limited(ASX: JRV; OTCQB: JRVMF) A leading cobalt company with significant nickel and copper exposure, with strong development stage assets, growth opportunities and exploration projects.

Pierre Corporation(OTCQB: PIRE) Pierre Corp is a premium consumer packaged goods company with a focus on CBD beverages thats builds an industry defining brand adding value from seed to retail in cultivation, processing, manufacturing and distribution.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:22:06 UTC
