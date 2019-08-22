OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 22

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 22Press Release | 08/22/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

ADOMANI, Inc.(OTCQB: ADOM) ADOMANI is a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles.

Jervois Mining Limited(ASX: JRV; OTCQB: JRVMF) A leading cobalt company with significant nickel and copper exposure, with strong development stage assets, growth opportunities and exploration projects.

Pierre Corporation(OTCQB: PIRE) Pierre Corp is a premium consumer packaged goods company with a focus on CBD beverages thats builds an industry defining brand adding value from seed to retail in cultivation, processing, manufacturing and distribution.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

