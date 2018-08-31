OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 31

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 31Press Release | 08/31/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Fogchain Corp. (CSE: FOG; OTCQB: FOGCF) FogChain is exactly as it sounds - the event horizon, where application lifecycle management meets the decentralized Fog (edge network), providing the most secure and efficiently distributed platform for software development on any platform. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, and Driverless Vehicle space, FogChain's platform provides a software tool kit leveraging the best of both worlds. The inherent security of Blockchain combined with the ubiquity and performance of the Fog is the only logical and scalable path. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be the next super wave for the $500 billion software development market.

Forge Innovation Dev Corp. (OTCQB: FGNV) The company's main business is focus on real estate development, land purchasing and selling and property management.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: VQS; OTCQB: VQSLF) VIQ Solutions is the leading global technology platform for ultra-secure digital evidence capture and content management. VIQ Solutions modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from digital content capture with video and audio devices to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cybersecurity and privacy, including military and medical regulations. The companys solutions are used in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transportation and transcription services. VIQ also provides end-to-end transcription services to several large government agencies through their Australian reporting and transcription partners. VIQ partners worldwide with security integrators, audio video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

