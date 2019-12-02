Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – December 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:25am EST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - December 2Press Release | 12/02/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Inc.(OTCQB: PHCG) Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. is a publicly traded, Colorado-based holding company for all aspects of the CBD and Cannabis industry.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 15:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aAMES NATIONAL : Third Quarter Report
PU
10:50aRAYTHEON : debuts portable V-22 virtual reality trainer
PR
10:47aAMAZON COM : pulls Auschwitz Christmas decorations from site
RE
10:47aTVS MOTOR : opens flagship showroom in Guatemala; Introduces four new products for the market
AQ
10:47aRAYTHEON : unveils new dismounted soldier training simulator; U.S. Army synthetic training environment makes training more effective and accessible anytime, anywhere
AQ
10:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Selected for Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIa Program
AQ
10:47aTVS MOTOR : registers sales of 266,582 units in November 2019
AQ
10:47aDHL SUPPLY CHAIN UNVEILS STRATEGY 2025 : 'Innovation and digitalization will help us to put people and customers first.'
AQ
10:47aDAIMLER : decides on key points to streamline the company
AQ
10:47aDEERE MPANY : Shares Down; Bank of America Cuts to Underperform
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ
5Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group