OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – December 24

12/24/2018 | 01:40pm CET

Press Release | 12/24/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Determine, Inc.(OTCQB: DTRM) Determine pioneered modular, integrated best of breed source-to-pay and contract management solutions on a single cloud platform. Their unique format enables companies in highly regulated industries to implement as few or as many solutions as they need for accessible cost of entry, lower TCO and faster ROI.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:39:01 UTC
