OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – December 31

12/31/2018 | 01:24pm CET

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - December 31

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Sonic Foundry, Inc.(OTCQB: SOFO) Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos.

Trutankless, Inc.(OTCQB: TKLS) Founded in 2010, trutankless, a division of Trutankless, Inc. was brought to life through the combined insight, ingenuity, and drive of industry professionals and engineers to create a line of electric tankless water heaters that far surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The company's patented products boast WiFi capabilities to help modernize the water heating industry. The trutankless brand mission is to apply smart engineering to forward-thinking technologies that save customers money, energy, and space.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 12:23:04 UTC
