OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – December 31

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - December 31Press Release | 12/31/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Sonic Foundry, Inc.(OTCQB: SOFO) Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos.

Trutankless, Inc.(OTCQB: TKLS) Founded in 2010, trutankless, a division of Trutankless, Inc. was brought to life through the combined insight, ingenuity, and drive of industry professionals and engineers to create a line of electric tankless water heaters that far surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The company's patented products boast WiFi capabilities to help modernize the water heating industry. The trutankless brand mission is to apply smart engineering to forward-thinking technologies that save customers money, energy, and space.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

