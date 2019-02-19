Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – February 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:54pm EST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - February 19Press Release | 02/19/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Weekend Unlimited Inc.(CSE: YOLO; OTCQB: WKULF) Weekend Unlimited is inspired to play a leadership role in the cannabis industry with integrity, sustainable production, high quality products, trusted relationships, all aimed at establishing the highest standards for the future of, what is today, a nascent industry.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 19:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pREGENICIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:37pOil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks
DJ
03:33pMore Than $280,000 Donated to Children's Miracle Network by California Rx
BU
03:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pGold Surges on Elevated Geopolitical Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
03:32pSmartMetric Will Be Speaking on Biometric Credit Cards at the Payments Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, March 14, 2019
BU
03:29pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Begins Two Water Main Replacement Projects in Menlo Park
PU
03:29pSPOK : 4 Benefits of Being in the Cloud in Healthcare
PU
03:29pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Sport launching in early March with a free trial month for New Zealanders
PU
03:29pJoin Kinetic Technologies at MWC 2019 for a Preview of Leading Mobile Power Management and Wireless Charging Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.