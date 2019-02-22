OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – February 22

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - February 22Press Release | 02/22/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Halo Labs Inc.(NEO: HALO; OTCQB: AGEEF) Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Founded in Oregon in 2016, Halo has expertise in all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and products, and has produced over 2.5 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently expanding its operations with new facilities in Nevada and California. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded and private label products across multiple product categories.

STWC Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB: STWC) Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, STWC Holdings, Inc. is a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry from capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services. The company is comprised of highly capable industry veterans that hold the first recreational cannabis license issued in Colorado - in effect the first ever issued in the world. The company creates value for their partners by providing access to our comprehensive suite of assets. They develop eclectic, bespoke solutions to address the wide range of unique challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

