Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:29pm CET

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 2Press Release | 01/02/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Biome Grow, Inc.(CSE: BIO; OTCQB: ORTFF) Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada's ACMPR; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

Gulf West Security Network, Inc.(OTCQB: GWSN) Gulf West Security Network ('GWSN') is a provider of specialty financial services specifically targeted to the life safety and security alarm industry. GWSN focuses exclusively on two complimentary lines of business (i) Specialty Finance -- B2B capital resources and innovative financing solutions for small, independent security alarm dealers, fire alarm companies, systems integrators and electrical contractors, (ii) Retail Security -- Providing life safety and security alarm services directly to residential, commercial and industrial / institutional customers. GWSN is poised to capitalize on new financial opportunities inherent to today's burgeoning life safety and security alarm industry, and its management will leverage its expertise and experience to grow an expand GWSN into an industry leader in the life safety and security alarm services industry.

Vitalibis, Inc.(OTCQB: VCBD) Vitalibis is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. The company is a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Vitalibis Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 12:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : This incredible new Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is the cheapest you can get right now
AQ
02:06pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Saudi Customs integrates system with blockchain platform
AQ
02:06pZTE : Trump 'considering' formal US ban on Huawei and ZTE
AQ
02:06pFCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pAuransa to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019
GL
02:06pLeading BioSciences to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019
GL
02:05pSPARTANNASH : Announces New Chief Information Officer
BU
02:05pGlobal Smart Irrigation Systems Market 2018-2022 | Close to 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
BU
02:05pSYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:05pAIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7th
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : The Board of Biotage AB initiates recruitment of a new CEO
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Consummation of the sale by Scottish Power Generation Holdings Ltd. of 100% of the sha..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.