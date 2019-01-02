OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 2

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 2Press Release | 01/02/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Biome Grow, Inc.(CSE: BIO; OTCQB: ORTFF) Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada's ACMPR; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

Gulf West Security Network, Inc.(OTCQB: GWSN) Gulf West Security Network ('GWSN') is a provider of specialty financial services specifically targeted to the life safety and security alarm industry. GWSN focuses exclusively on two complimentary lines of business (i) Specialty Finance -- B2B capital resources and innovative financing solutions for small, independent security alarm dealers, fire alarm companies, systems integrators and electrical contractors, (ii) Retail Security -- Providing life safety and security alarm services directly to residential, commercial and industrial / institutional customers. GWSN is poised to capitalize on new financial opportunities inherent to today's burgeoning life safety and security alarm industry, and its management will leverage its expertise and experience to grow an expand GWSN into an industry leader in the life safety and security alarm services industry.

Vitalibis, Inc.(OTCQB: VCBD) Vitalibis is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. The company is a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Vitalibis Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

