OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 28

0
01/28/2019 | 10:34am EST

Press Release | 01/28/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Acro Biomedical Co., Ltd.(OTCQB: ACBM) Acro Biomedical is in the business of developing and marketing nutritional products that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle. All of the Company's sales to date have been sales of cordyceps related products and, commencing in the second quarter of the year ended September 30, 2018, metallothionein MT-3 elizer. The Company may also seek to market other products which it sees as complimentary to its present products and conduct research and development on our own proprietary products based on cordyceps sinensis. Cordyceps is a fungus that is used in traditional Chinese medicine. Cordyceps sinensis has been described as a medicine in old Chinese medical books and Tibetan medicine. It is a rare combination of a caterpillar and a fungus and found at altitudes above 4500m in Sikkim. Metallothionein MT-3 elizer is a protein that, in powder form, is used in health supplements.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 15:33:05 UTC
