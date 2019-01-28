OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 28

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 28Press Release | 01/28/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Acro Biomedical Co., Ltd.(OTCQB: ACBM) Acro Biomedical is in the business of developing and marketing nutritional products that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle. All of the Company's sales to date have been sales of cordyceps related products and, commencing in the second quarter of the year ended September 30, 2018, metallothionein MT-3 elizer. The Company may also seek to market other products which it sees as complimentary to its present products and conduct research and development on our own proprietary products based on cordyceps sinensis. Cordyceps is a fungus that is used in traditional Chinese medicine. Cordyceps sinensis has been described as a medicine in old Chinese medical books and Tibetan medicine. It is a rare combination of a caterpillar and a fungus and found at altitudes above 4500m in Sikkim. Metallothionein MT-3 elizer is a protein that, in powder form, is used in health supplements.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

