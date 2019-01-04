Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:38pm CET

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 4Press Release | 01/04/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Declan Cobalt Inc.(CSE: LAN; OTCQB: DCNNF) Declan Cobalt is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of deposits of production grade metal which are critical components to power storage solutions including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Declan Cobalt Inc.'s key assets are located in Germany and the Czech Republic. The Kraslice Sequence host contains discrete copper/cobalt bearing VMS horizons.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 12:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pGlobal Transcranial Doppler Market 2019-2023| Growing Preference for Transcranial Doppler in Detecting Various Cerebrovascular Diseases to Boost Demand| Technavio
BU
02:11pGlobal Stocks Regain Ground Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
02:10pEBIX : EbixCash Acquires Essel Forex Limited
AQ
02:10pPARK ELECTROCHEMICAL : Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Special Cash Dividend
AQ
02:10pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG expands franchising in China with new signings for Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn
AQ
02:10pCEDAR FAIR L P : Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Hiring for Over 3,000 Positions for the 2019 Season!
AQ
02:10pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Skunk Works Announces Job Growth with Continued Investment in Southern California to Bring New High-Tech Innovation to The State
AQ
02:09pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Completes Acquisition of Costa from Whitbread PLC; Coca-Cola Adds Global Coffee Platform with Potential for Future Growth and Expansion
AQ
02:09pROLLINS : Schedules date for release of fourth quarter and twelve months 2018 results
AQ
02:09pRYANAIR : Welcomes CAA's Issuing Of UK AOC For Ryanair UK
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
5APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.