OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 4

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 4Press Release | 01/04/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Declan Cobalt Inc.(CSE: LAN; OTCQB: DCNNF) Declan Cobalt is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of deposits of production grade metal which are critical components to power storage solutions including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Declan Cobalt Inc.'s key assets are located in Germany and the Czech Republic. The Kraslice Sequence host contains discrete copper/cobalt bearing VMS horizons.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

