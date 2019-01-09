Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – January 9

01/09/2019 | 07:44am EST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - January 9Press Release | 01/09/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Aquila Resources Inc.(TSE: AQA; OTCQB: AQARF) Aquila Resources Inc. is involved in the mineral exploration business and is focused on mineral and surface rights at the Back Forty Project located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The company is also involved in base metals and gold exploration throughout the U.S. and particularly in the Great Lakes Region.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQXÂ® Best Market, the OTCQBÂ® Venture Market and the PinkÂ® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC LinkÂ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:43:02 UTC
