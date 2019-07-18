OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –July 18

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies -July 18Press Release | 07/18/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCQB: ADYX) Adynxx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of transcription factor decoy technology and bringing to market novel, disease-modifying products to address unmet needs in the treatment of pain and inflammation. Since the founding of Adynxx in 2007, they have leveraged its AYX platform of proprietary transcription factor decoys to identify and develop first-in-class product candidates to modify the course of pain. Adynxx believes that their transcription factor decoy technology can transform the treatment of pain, and going forward has the potential to be applied to additional disease states. The company plans to continue advancing their AYX platform programs while simultaneously generating new transcription factor decoy candidates, collaborating with our artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery partner, and evaluating in-licensing opportunities in order to expand our pipeline and leverage our business development, clinical development, and regulatory expertise.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

