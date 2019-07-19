OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –July 19

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies -July 19Press Release | 07/19/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.(OTCQB: CETY) Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, builds and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable technologies. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle TM generator, offered by Heat Recovery Solutions, or HRS www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Heat Recovery Solutions system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that users can use or sell back to the grid. CETY's proven cutting-edge technology allows any commercial or industrial heat generators to boost their overall energy efficiency with no fuel, no pollutants and virtually no maintenance. Company's engineering and manufacturing resources support its heat recovery solutions business, as well as continuing to support other Clean Energy emerging growth companies with their technologies. CETY is positioned to become a worldwide leader in ever expanding energy efficiency market.

Identa Corp.(OTCQB: IDTA) IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Precursors of Drug and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world. The company has a research and development department that gives advantage to government customers worldwide in a variety of different requirements as a result of the changes in the world.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

