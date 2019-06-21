Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –June 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:30am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies -June 21Press Release | 06/21/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Loncor Resources Inc.(TSX-V: LN; OTCQB: LONCF) Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on two projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the 'DRC') -- the Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The Company holds exploration permits covering a significant portion of the Ngayu Archean greenstone belt in Tshopo province in the northeast DRC and is its main focus. The Company also controls exploration permits covering an area of approximately 13,000 km2 in North Kivu province. Both projects have historic gold production.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aDEVELOPMENTS IN THE BALANCE OF TRAVEL SERVICES : April 2019
PU
07:50aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Company to invest the real estate.
PU
07:50aGLOBAL TOKEN : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Continuing Connected Transactions and Business Update
PU
07:50aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC
PU
07:50aAPPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:49aARC RESOURCES : IIROC Trade Resumption - ARX
AQ
07:48aCTS EVENTIM : Vendors plan to seek compensation from German government over thwarted toll - report
RE
07:48aTRENDMAKE : TRENDMAKER INC. LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:48aCARMAX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:46aEPIZYME : Reports Updated Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tazemetostat in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
4PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
5UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About