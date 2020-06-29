OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – June 29

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - June 29Press Release | 06/29/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Elvictor Group, Inc.(OTCQB: ELVG) The company is an International Business Development Organization with a primary focus on the shipping industry.

Precipitate Gold Corp.(OTCQB: PREIF) Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

