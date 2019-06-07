Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –June 7

06/07/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Press Release | 06/07/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Galem Group Inc.(OTCQB: GALM) Galem Group Inc. was incorporated in Nevada on March 31, 2016. The Company is a provider of consulting services in the field of traditional and alternative medicine and medical technologies. Galem Group offer a broad range of health advisory services: helping customers to choose a clinic for treatment in European (Germany, Switzerland) and Asian countries (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Nepal); organizing group and individual medical tours to clinics; assistance in selecting medical equipment manufacturers in Europe and Asia that are cost-effective and propose suitable delivery conditions; organization of seminars and workshops in traditional and alternative Asian medicine; organization of short-term and long-term yoga and qigong courses in China, Tibet, Nepal, India.

Giga Metals Corp.(TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB:HNCKF) Giga Metals Corporation aims to be a premier supplier of the battery metals that will be needed as the world progresses to a future powered by clean energy. Giga Metals is currently focused on two of the key metals used in the batteries of electric vehicles: Nickel and Cobalt.

NuHeara Ltd. (ASX: NUH; OTCQB: NUHRF) Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has an office in New York, USA. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:17:08 UTC
