OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –June 7

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Galem Group Inc.(OTCQB: GALM) Galem Group Inc. was incorporated in Nevada on March 31, 2016. The Company is a provider of consulting services in the field of traditional and alternative medicine and medical technologies. Galem Group offer a broad range of health advisory services: helping customers to choose a clinic for treatment in European (Germany, Switzerland) and Asian countries (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Nepal); organizing group and individual medical tours to clinics; assistance in selecting medical equipment manufacturers in Europe and Asia that are cost-effective and propose suitable delivery conditions; organization of seminars and workshops in traditional and alternative Asian medicine; organization of short-term and long-term yoga and qigong courses in China, Tibet, Nepal, India.

Giga Metals Corp.(TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB:HNCKF) Giga Metals Corporation aims to be a premier supplier of the battery metals that will be needed as the world progresses to a future powered by clean energy. Giga Metals is currently focused on two of the key metals used in the batteries of electric vehicles: Nickel and Cobalt.

NuHeara Ltd. (ASX: NUH; OTCQB: NUHRF) Nuheara is a global leader in smart personal hearing devices which change people's lives by enhancing the power to hear. Nuheara has developed proprietary and multi-functional intelligent hearing technology that augments a person's hearing and facilitates cable free connection to smart devices. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has an office in New York, USA. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

