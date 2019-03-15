OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 15

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 15Press Release | 03/15/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Tilt Holdings Inc.(CSE: TILT; OTCQB: SVVTF) ILT Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company and is publicly traded on the CSE under the ticker symbol 'TILT'. The company's vision is to provide value to all cannabis retailers through software, infrastructure, access to capital, and more.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

