OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 18

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 18Press Release | 03/18/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Captor Capital Corp.(TSX-V: CPTR; OTCQB: CPTRF) Captor Capital Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Captor Capital cultivates, manufacture and distribute recreational and medical marijuana based products to consumers through our leading brands and dispensary retail stores.

Dionymed Brands Inc.(CSE:DYME; OTCQB: HMDEF) Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands and delivery platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves more than 700 dispensaries and completes over 40,000 Direct-To-Consumer deliveries each month with its growing portfolio of products and brands.

Generation Income Properties Inc.(OTCQB: GIPR) Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major United States cities. The company invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

Iconic Brands, Inc.(OTCQB: ICNB) Headquartered in New York, New York, Iconic Brands Inc. has developed, marketed and distributed the highest quality, celebrity branded alcohol beverages by capitalizing on the ability to procure superior and unique products from around the world and brand the products with internationally recognized celebrities.

Nerds On Site Inc.(CSE: NERD; FSE: 3NS.F; OTCQB: NOSUF) Nerds On Site specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs).

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

