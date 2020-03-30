Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:28am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 30Press Release | 03/30/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCQB: ACUR) Acura Pharmaceuticals is an innovative drug delivery company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address safe use of medications. Acura Pharmaceuticals have discovered and developed three proprietary platform technologies which can be used to develop multiple products. The Limitx Technology is being developed to minimize the risk of opioid overdose, our Aversion Technology is intended to address methods of abuse associated with opioid analgesics while our Impede Technology is directed at minimizing the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine, or PSE, into methamphetamine. The Limitx Technology is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested by neutralizing stomach acid with buffer ingredients but deliver efficacious amounts of drug when taken as a single tablet with a nominal buffer dose.

Cultivar Hldgs Inc.(CSE: CULT; OTCQB: CVRHF) Cultivar Holdings Inc is a holding company to manage and provide growth funding to a number of promising cannabis portfolio companies.

Getchell Gold Corporation(CSE: GTCH; OTCQB: GGLDF) Getchell Gold Corp. is a resource company committed to responsible exploration focused on gold and copper in Nevada.

Sustainable Projects Group, Inc.(OTCQB: SPGX) SPGX is a multinational business development company positioned at the perfect intersection of growth and sustainability. Sustainable Projects Groups strategic development platform is positioned to propel the development and growth of companies through share ownership as well as positively impact societies through lasting change and the creation of wealth.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 11:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aAKER : Annual Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports for 2019
AQ
07:51aMEDTRONIC : Statement Regarding New York Times Article on March 29 2020
AQ
07:51aMEDTRONIC : Receives FDA 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System
AQ
07:51aFinancial Institutions Shift Consumers, Employees to Digital Channels According to SRM Survey
BU
07:51aWayfair Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm
GL
07:50aCARDAX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:50aGUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. : Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents Pursuant to OSC Blanket Instrument 51-502
AQ
07:48aVIENNA INSURANCE : Wiener Versicherung Gruppe) postpones annual general meeting
PU
07:48aKAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT : Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet
PU
07:48aRENTOKIL INITIAL : Redemption of 4.5% debenture stock
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas says pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group