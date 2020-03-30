OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 30

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 30Press Release | 03/30/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCQB: ACUR) Acura Pharmaceuticals is an innovative drug delivery company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address safe use of medications. Acura Pharmaceuticals have discovered and developed three proprietary platform technologies which can be used to develop multiple products. The Limitx Technology is being developed to minimize the risk of opioid overdose, our Aversion Technology is intended to address methods of abuse associated with opioid analgesics while our Impede Technology is directed at minimizing the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine, or PSE, into methamphetamine. The Limitx Technology is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested by neutralizing stomach acid with buffer ingredients but deliver efficacious amounts of drug when taken as a single tablet with a nominal buffer dose.

Cultivar Hldgs Inc.(CSE: CULT; OTCQB: CVRHF) Cultivar Holdings Inc is a holding company to manage and provide growth funding to a number of promising cannabis portfolio companies.

Getchell Gold Corporation(CSE: GTCH; OTCQB: GGLDF) Getchell Gold Corp. is a resource company committed to responsible exploration focused on gold and copper in Nevada.

Sustainable Projects Group, Inc.(OTCQB: SPGX) SPGX is a multinational business development company positioned at the perfect intersection of growth and sustainability. Sustainable Projects Groups strategic development platform is positioned to propel the development and growth of companies through share ownership as well as positively impact societies through lasting change and the creation of wealth.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

