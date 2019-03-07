Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:23am EST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 7Press Release | 03/07/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

One World Lithium Inc.(CSE: OWLI; OTCQB: OWRDF) One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring & developing lithium brine projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the Salar del Diablo Property located in Baja California Norte, Mexico. The Property may be one of the world's largest closed basin salars to be drill tested.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 12:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aBEAZLEY : expands coverage offered under market-leading environmental liability policy
PU
07:53aON BEACH : Change of Auditor
PU
07:53aNOTICE OF LISTING - NWD FINANCE (BVI) LIMITED USD500M 6.25% GUARANTEED SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES (STOCK CODE : 5856) Guaranteed by New World Development Company Limited
PU
07:53aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
PU
07:52aSOFTBANK : launches $5 billion fund to invest in LatAm tech firms
RE
07:52aBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
AQ
07:50aAltaGas Canada Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
NE
07:49aSANRIO : Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
AQ
07:48aPRINCIPAL CAPITAL PCL : 2018 revenue rise Bt2.7 billion, profits up rose 43%
AQ
07:48aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : raises dividend, reports fourth-quarter loss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
4CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.