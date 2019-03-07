OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 7

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 7Press Release | 03/07/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

One World Lithium Inc.(CSE: OWLI; OTCQB: OWRDF) One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring & developing lithium brine projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the Salar del Diablo Property located in Baja California Norte, Mexico. The Property may be one of the world's largest closed basin salars to be drill tested.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

