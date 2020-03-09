Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 9

03/09/2020 | 07:28am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 9Press Release | 03/09/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Sprout Tiny Homes(OTCQB: STHI) Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial grade tiny homes on wheels and on foundations. The company manufactures very high quality homes that can be certified to net zero standards and feature chemical free interiors, state of the art HVAC and ventilation systems and have been deployed as corporate workforce housing solutions, overnight hotel / resorts and residential communities.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC
