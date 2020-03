OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – March 9

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - March 9Press Release | 03/09/2020

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Sprout Tiny Homes(OTCQB: STHI) Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial grade tiny homes on wheels and on foundations. The company manufactures very high quality homes that can be certified to net zero standards and feature chemical free interiors, state of the art HVAC and ventilation systems and have been deployed as corporate workforce housing solutions, overnight hotel / resorts and residential communities.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

