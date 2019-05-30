OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies –May 30

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies -May 30Press Release | 05/30/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Mako Mining Corp.(TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: GRGNF) Mako Mining Corp. ('Mako' or the 'Company') is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. It operates the producing La Trinidad open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sinaloa State, Mexico and is developing its San Albino gold project in Nuevo Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in both Mexico and Nicaragua.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

