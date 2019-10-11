Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – October 11

10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - October 11Press Release | 10/11/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Kisses from Italy Inc.(OTCQB: KITL) Kisses from Italy provides the highest level of service, high quality ingredients and products while bringing 'Traditional Italian Delicacies with an All-American Flair' to life, in all parts of the world. Enveloped in their mission is their philosophy to support and partner with local producers and suppliers within the regions in order to provide a truly authentic experience to our customers. The companys goal is to introduce the fresh, savory and rustic taste of Italian delicacies into this fast paced global society.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:30:02 UTC
