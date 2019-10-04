Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – October 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 07:37am EDT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - October 4Press Release | 10/04/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Kannalife, Inc.(OTCQB: KLFE) Kannalife, Inc. ('Kannalife'), is a pharmaceutical and phyto-medical company involved in the research and development of novel new therapeutic agents designed to reduce oxidative stress, and act as immuno-modulators and neuroprotectants. Kannalife currently holds an exclusive license with National Institutes of Health - Office of Technology Transfer ('NIH-OTT') for the Commercialization of U.S. Patent #6630507, 'Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants' (the ''507 Patent'). Further, Kannalife has developed its own patented molecules lead by KLS-13019 called by Sports Illustrated as a 'super-CBD' and was recently awarded U.S. Patent #9611213, 'Functionalized 1,3-benzene diols and their method of use for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy'.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:06aSILICON LABS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast
PR
08:06aReshma Dalia Named 40 Under Forty by Emory University
BU
08:06aFRONTDOOR : Employees “Bring the Good” in Inaugural Day of Service with over 30 Projects across the Nation
BU
08:05aCynata Advances Toward Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cymerus(TM) MSCs in Patients with Osteoarthritis
GL
08:04aNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 7
BU
08:04aZacks Small Cap Research Initiates Coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc.
GL
08:04aCALL OF DUTY : Mobile Opens to Massive Launch
BU
08:03aGlobal Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023 | Growing Use of SUP for Yoga and Other Leisure Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:03aNOBLE ENERGY : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 7
BU
08:03aCADENCE BANCORPORATION : to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group