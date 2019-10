OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – October 4

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - October 4Press Release | 10/04/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Kannalife, Inc.(OTCQB: KLFE) Kannalife, Inc. ('Kannalife'), is a pharmaceutical and phyto-medical company involved in the research and development of novel new therapeutic agents designed to reduce oxidative stress, and act as immuno-modulators and neuroprotectants. Kannalife currently holds an exclusive license with National Institutes of Health - Office of Technology Transfer ('NIH-OTT') for the Commercialization of U.S. Patent #6630507, 'Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants' (the ''507 Patent'). Further, Kannalife has developed its own patented molecules lead by KLS-13019 called by Sports Illustrated as a 'super-CBD' and was recently awarded U.S. Patent #9611213, 'Functionalized 1,3-benzene diols and their method of use for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy'.

