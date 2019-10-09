OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – October 9

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - October 9Press Release | 10/09/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

AREV Brands International Ltd.(CSE: AREV; OTCQB: AREVF) AREV Brands vision is to build an integrated and strategic cannabis value chain that will drive the industry forward and provide consumers with the best possible experience. We are led by a veteran management team with over 50 years combined experience in natural products, technology, sales and marketing, food & beverage, public, trade and regulatory markets. Our management team is supported by tactical minds with experience covering science, legal, real estate, pharmaceuticals, analytics, computer science, bio-tech and agriculture.

Interlapse Technologies Corp.(TSX-V: INLA; OTCQB: INLAF) Interlapse is a first mover in developing the next-generation of business applications powered by virtual currency. The companys platforms, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerate the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

