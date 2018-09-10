Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 10Press Release | 09/10/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

GBLT Corp.(TSX-V: GBLT; OTCQB: GBLTF) GBLT Corp. (the 'Company' or 'GBLT'), in its previous forms, was incorporated in the year 2003 in Germany with an emphasis on photographic technologies. Through the changes in digital photo technology, the Company developed competitive new products in the battery and lighting field for the retail consumer markets. GBLT is a leading Manufacturer and Distributor of high-quality mobile energy and light including LED products under the brands 'AGFAPHOTO' and 'POLAROID', both brands offering excellent brand recognition amongst retail and commercial customers. Its products can be found in supermarkets, department stores, drugstores, convenience stores, petrol stations etc. Governments, public services or big industrial customers are supplied by GBLT as well. Further, GBLT is the manufacturer for a range of 'private label (so called OEM)' products that can be found on the shelves of leading supermarkets and do-it-yourself chains or e-commerce etc. under the customers own branding with competitive pricing. The Company uses state-of-the-art production facilities in Asia that are equally used by its competitors Philips, Osram, Panasonic and Varta, offering the same product quality as these brands.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company onwww.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visitwww.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pAAC TECHNOLOGIES : Named as One of "Asia's Fab 50 Companies" by Forbes for the 3rd Consecutive Year
AQ
01:35pTETHYS PETROLEUM : Cease Trade Order Revoked
NE
01:32pGREENALIA : Designates ey as auditor of its annual accounts for the following three fiscal years
PU
01:32pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notice of dealings in securities in terms of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the jse limited listings requirements (9 Kb)
PU
01:32pNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : Exercises Option to Acquire 100% of Alberta-Based The Green Company Ltd. and Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
01:32pACUITYADS : Completes Strategic Transaction to Secure Certain Sales Personnel and Related Assets of a U.S. Based Artificial Intelligence Company
AQ
01:32pUNITED RENTALS : to Acquire BlueLine Rental for $2.1 billion
BU
01:31pFIRST DATA : Chief Financial Officer, Himanshu Patel, to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
01:31pBROADCOM : to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
PR
01:31pTRANSFORMING MANUFACTURING : Stratasys Furthers Collaboration with Team Penske, Demos New Carbon Fiber 3D Printers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packaging group RPC lifted by private equity bid talks
2CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : SENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.