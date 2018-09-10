OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 10

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 10Press Release | 09/10/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

GBLT Corp.(TSX-V: GBLT; OTCQB: GBLTF) GBLT Corp. (the 'Company' or 'GBLT'), in its previous forms, was incorporated in the year 2003 in Germany with an emphasis on photographic technologies. Through the changes in digital photo technology, the Company developed competitive new products in the battery and lighting field for the retail consumer markets. GBLT is a leading Manufacturer and Distributor of high-quality mobile energy and light including LED products under the brands 'AGFAPHOTO' and 'POLAROID', both brands offering excellent brand recognition amongst retail and commercial customers. Its products can be found in supermarkets, department stores, drugstores, convenience stores, petrol stations etc. Governments, public services or big industrial customers are supplied by GBLT as well. Further, GBLT is the manufacturer for a range of 'private label (so called OEM)' products that can be found on the shelves of leading supermarkets and do-it-yourself chains or e-commerce etc. under the customers own branding with competitive pricing. The Company uses state-of-the-art production facilities in Asia that are equally used by its competitors Philips, Osram, Panasonic and Varta, offering the same product quality as these brands.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company onwww.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visitwww.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed