OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 10

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 10Press Release | 09/10/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Vystar Corp.(OTCQB: VYST) Vystar Corporation is the owner and manufacturer of multiple brands of eco-friendly products for the home, office and medical sectors. Vystar is the creator and exclusive owner of the innovative technology to produce Vytex Natural Rubber Latex ('NRL'). Vytex is used in an extensive range of products including balloons, foams, textiles, adhesives, health care products like surgical and exam gloves and condoms. Vystar has expanded Vytex into the consumer arena with an introduction into the bedding category. RXAIR is the manufacturer of the finest air purification system in the world. All of our products are FDA certified as Class II medical devices and kill germs viruses and bacteria. Vystar has recently acquired the assets of Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC). FEC has taken a position as a global green energy company with a multitude of new technologies including destined to change energy production and energy usage in many arenas. Our independent R&D has focused on product solutions that harness stable vortex effects, cavitation and other unique fluid flow phenomena to move energy application into new chapters. Vystar has recently acquired Rotmans Furniture and Carpet, the largest furniture and flooring store in New England and one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the U.S., encompassing 200,000 square feet in Worcester, Mass., and employing 150 people. In 2018, Rotmans had gross revenue of approximately $30 plus million.

