OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 12

09/12/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 12Press Release | 09/12/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Earth Science Tech, Inc.(OTCQB: ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company operating in the fields of hemp cannabinoid (CBD), nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device research and development. Earth Science Tech offers the highest purity and quality, full-spectrum, high-grade hemp CBD (cannabidiol) oil on the market. Made using the supercritical CO2 liquid extraction process, the company's CBD oil is 100 percent natural and organic. Earth Science Tech has partnered with the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics Laboratory to conduct research and development projects that scientifically support and advance the healthcare benefits of its high-grade hemp CBD oil. Earth Science Tech Inc. currently has three wholly owned subsidiaries focused on developing its role as a world leader in the CBD space and expanding its work in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:32:08 UTC
