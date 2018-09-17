OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 17

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 17Press Release | 09/17/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Chakana Copper Corp.(TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF) Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Cordillera Negra mountain range of Peru.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.(CSE: PLTH; OTCQB: PLNHF) A Leader in the Emerging Cannabis Market Strategically Positioned for Expansion. As an innovative, vertically-integrated and established cannabis leader in the Nevada market, Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is committed to providing an array of international award-winning cannabis products available through its strategically located licensed operations. Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its best-in-class technology, as the vanguard of cannabis. Planet 13 is set to build on its leadership position in the Nevada cannabis market as it expands its existing operations. In the Fall of 2018, the company is planning to open the largest, most advanced retail dispensary in the world immediately adjacent to the Las Vegas strip.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed