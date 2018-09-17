Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:28pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 17Press Release | 09/17/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Chakana Copper Corp.(TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF) Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Cordillera Negra mountain range of Peru.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.(CSE: PLTH; OTCQB: PLNHF) A Leader in the Emerging Cannabis Market Strategically Positioned for Expansion. As an innovative, vertically-integrated and established cannabis leader in the Nevada market, Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is committed to providing an array of international award-winning cannabis products available through its strategically located licensed operations. Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its best-in-class technology, as the vanguard of cannabis. Planet 13 is set to build on its leadership position in the Nevada cannabis market as it expands its existing operations. In the Fall of 2018, the company is planning to open the largest, most advanced retail dispensary in the world immediately adjacent to the Las Vegas strip.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pIMAGINATIK : 17 September 2018 - Potential Equity Investment (64kb)
PU
01:53pSAVILLS : New guidance on Local Housing Need Assessments
PU
01:53pLOON ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - LNE.H
AQ
01:52pFIREEYE : Malware-less email attacks spike on Thursdays, says FireEye
AQ
01:52pENFORCER GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - VEIN
AQ
01:52pCANOPY GROWTH : Production Footprint Increases with Further Tweed Farms Licence Expansion
AQ
01:51pAVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS : Receives Encouraging Ore-Sorting Test Results from East Kemptville Tin Project, Yarmouth Co., Nova Scotia
AQ
01:51pORIC PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Pratik Multani, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
PR
01:51pAlfresco Appoints Jennifer Smith as Chief Marketing & Culture Officer
BU
01:49pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : is taking programmatic in-house
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.