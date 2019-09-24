OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – September 24

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - September 24Press Release | 09/24/2019

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Allied Corp.(OTCQB: ALID) Allied is a public Nevada corporation focused on bringing to market medical cannabis in Canada initially, via a wholly-owned subsidiary AM (Advanced Micro) Biosciences, Inc. that has end stage national license applications.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

