OTCQX Banks Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor ConferencesSM, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 12th, 2020 OTCQX Banks conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

There are currently 97 community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market with an aggregate market capitalization of nearly $11 billion and combined assets of more than $76 billion.

To track the performance of OTCQX banks, follow the OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK).

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

March 12th Presentations:

Opportunities and Challenges for Regional and Community Banks Joseph Fenech, Managing Principal & Head of Research at Hovde Group

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: RYFL)

First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB)

Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV)

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN)

Communities First Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CFST)

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI)

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB)

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

