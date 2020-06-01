OU Launches Global Risks & Threats Leadership Forum June 6

NORMAN, Okla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma is launching a four-part OU Global Risks & Threats Series. The first event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time (USA) and will focus on The Pandemic Threat: Risks and Impacts of COVID-19. Topics include the latest threats, trends, and strategies on how to address the most critical issues of the pandemic. The full series will take place via Zoom.

Adriana Sanford, the founding director of OU GRTS, will lead off the events. She is a global threats expert, international television commentator and former Fortune 500 senior counsel.

"Today, the COVID-19 global pandemic has provided humanity and business with an understanding of our dependency, interconnectedness and need for collective responsibility—something unimaginable six months ago," said Sanford. "Every aspect of business and an individual's personal life has been challenged."

Speakers for the first event:

Special Guest Honorable Eduardo Aninat, former Finance Minister of Chile and Chairman of the Board of Governors of World Bank and IMF.

Lou Bladel , former Chief of the FBI's Counterespionage Section and current Managing Director of Assurance Services at EY

former Chief of the FBI's Counterespionage Section and current Managing Director of Assurance Services at EY Tom Finan , former FBI Assistant General Counsel and current Cyber Growth Leader at Willis Towers Watson

, former FBI Assistant General Counsel and current Cyber Growth Leader at Willis Towers Watson Cheemin Bo-Linn , former Vice President of IBM and current Board of Director Member and global risk and recovery expert

, former Vice President of IBM and current Board of Director Member and global risk and recovery expert Bruce Zagaris , global anti-corruption and anti-money laundering (AML) expert

, global anti-corruption and anti-money laundering (AML) expert Ross S. Delston , former FDIC regulator and global AML pundit

, former FDIC regulator and global AML pundit Scott MacDonald , Chief Economist at Smith's Research & Gradings and former OCC international economic adviser

, Chief Economist at Smith's Research & Gradings and former OCC international economic adviser Jeff Schermerhorn , complex cyber risk expert at Willis Towers Watson

Future speakers include :

Horacio Gutierrez , Spotify's Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer and former Microsoft General Counsel and Corporate Vice President for Legal Affairs

, Spotify's Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer and former Microsoft General Counsel and Corporate Vice President for Legal Affairs Brian Hinman , Chief Commercial Officer for Aon Intellectual Property Solutions, and former Chief IP Officer at Philips and IBM Vice President of IP and Licensing

, Chief Commercial Officer for Aon Intellectual Property Solutions, and former Chief IP Officer at Philips and IBM Vice President of IP and Licensing Matt Addington , Former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent and CIA Operations Officer (Narco-Terrorism / Global Security Threats)

, Former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent and CIA Operations Officer (Narco-Terrorism / Global Security Threats) Gerold Knight , Group Chief Risk Officer for Coca-Cola HBC.

OU GRTS is supported by Wayne Thomas, interim dean and George Lynn Cross Research Professor at the Michael F. Price College of Business, and James Regens, Regents Professor and director of OU Center for Intelligence and National Security.

Registration for the first event is US$30. Additional information, agenda and presenter bios are available at price.ou.edu/GRTS.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ou-launches-global-risks--threats-leadership-forum-june-6-301068583.html

SOURCE The University of Oklahoma Price College of Business