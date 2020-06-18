OUCC Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC....

Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC
1. Date of the shareholders' meeting: 2020/06/16
2. Important resolutions:
(1) Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approval of the proposal for 2019 dividends distribution of OUCC
(2) Amendment of the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of OUCC
(3) Business report and financial statements: Approval of the 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements of OUCC
(4) Board election: Nil
(5) Other proposals:
(a) Approval of the amendment to the bylaw of 'Meeting Rules of Stockholders' of OUCC
3. Others matters that need to be specified: Nil
Disclaimer
OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 16 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 03:16:03 UTC