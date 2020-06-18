OUCC Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC....

Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC

1. Date of the shareholders' meeting: 2020/06/16

2. Important resolutions:

(1) Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approval of the proposal for 2019 dividends distribution of OUCC

(2) Amendment of the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of OUCC

(3) Business report and financial statements: Approval of the 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements of OUCC

(4) Board election: Nil

(5) Other proposals:

(a) Approval of the amendment to the bylaw of 'Meeting Rules of Stockholders' of OUCC

3. Others matters that need to be specified: Nil