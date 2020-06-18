OUCC Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of OUCC's Cash Dividend, ex-dividend date and the relevant....

Announcement of OUCC's Cash Dividend, ex-dividend date and the relevant

Date of events: 06/18/2020

1. Date of the resolution by the board of Directors or Shareholders' Meeting or decision by the Company: 06/18/2020

2. Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: 'Ex-rights', 'Ex-dividend' or 'Ex-rights and dividend'): Ex-dividend

3. Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NTD0.3 per share

4. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 07/13/2020

5. Last date before book closure: 07/14/2020

6. Book closure starting date: 07/15/2020

7. Book closure ending date: 07/19/2020

8. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 07/19/2020

9. Any other matters that need to be specified: Estimated cash dividend distribution date as of 08/06/2020