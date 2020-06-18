Log in
OUCC Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of OUCC's Cash Dividend, ex-dividend date and the relevant....

06/18/2020 | 11:17pm EDT

Announcement of OUCC's Cash Dividend, ex-dividend date and the relevant
Date of events: 06/18/2020
1. Date of the resolution by the board of Directors or Shareholders' Meeting or decision by the Company: 06/18/2020
2. Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: 'Ex-rights', 'Ex-dividend' or 'Ex-rights and dividend'): Ex-dividend
3. Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NTD0.3 per share
4. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 07/13/2020
5. Last date before book closure: 07/14/2020
6. Book closure starting date: 07/15/2020
7. Book closure ending date: 07/19/2020
8. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 07/19/2020
9. Any other matters that need to be specified: Estimated cash dividend distribution date as of 08/06/2020

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 03:16:03 UTC
