MEDIA RELEASE OUE Commercial REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust Merger Becomes Effective Trust scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms

Transformative merger will create one of the largest diversified Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (" S-REITs ") with a combined asset size of approximately S$6.9 billion 1

Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (" ") with a combined asset size of approximately S$6.9 billion Broader investment mandate and larger capital base will provide greater resilience and flexibility for long-term growth Singapore, 4 September 2019 - The respective managers of OUE Commercial REIT ("C-REIT") and OUE Hospitality Trust ("H-Trust") today announced that the trust scheme of arrangement (the "Trust Scheme") in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of C-REIT and H-Trust has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms. This follows the approval from unitholders of C-REIT ("Unitholders") and stapled securityholders of H-Trust ("Stapled Securityholders") at their respective meetings on 14 August 2019, as well as the sanction of the Trust Scheme by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on 26 August 2019. The transformative Merger of C-REIT and H-Trust will create one of the largest diversified S-REITs with total assets of approximately S$6.9 billion1 comprising a portfolio of high-quality properties. Post-Merger, the portfolio of the enlarged entity (the "Enlarged REIT") will be more diversified, with seven properties across the office, retail and hospitality sectors. With reduced concentration risk associated with exposure to any single real estate asset class, the Enlarged REIT will also be more resilient. 1 Based on information disclosed in the C-REIT circular dated 10 July 2019 (the "Circular"). OUE COMMERCIAL REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. OUE HOSPITALITY REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (as manager of C-REIT) (as manager of H-REIT) Company Registration No. 201327018E Company Registration No. 201310245G 50 Collyer Quay, #04-08 OUE Bayfront 333 Orchard Road, #33-00 Singapore 049321 Singapore 238867 T +65 6809 8700 F +65 6809 8701 www.ouect.com T +65 6831 6000 F +65 6880 2422 www.oueht.com

Following the completion of the Merger, the market capitalisation and free float of the Enlarged REIT will increase significantly to approximately S$2.9 billion2 and S$1.1 billion, respectively. This makes the Enlarged REIT one of the largest S-REITs and is expected to drive higher trading liquidity, which could potentially lead to a positive re-rating and a wider investor base. The Enlarged REIT's investment mandate has also been broadened to span commercial (office and/or retail), hospitality and integrated developments. This will give the manager greater flexibility to grow the Enlarged REIT's portfolio. Additionally, the Enlarged REIT's larger capital base and greater debt headroom will increase its funding capacity to approximately S$1.0 billion3, allowing it to undertake larger transactions and asset enhancement initiatives with greater ease and speed. Ms Tan Shu Lin, Chief Executive Officer of C-REIT's manager, said, "We are grateful for the strong support we have received from Unitholders, which shows that they likewise recognise the importance of scale. With the completion of the Merger, we look forward to having a larger platform that will not only be more relevant and resilient, but also able to better access competitive sources of capital. We are very excited about the next stage of growth and will continue to actively manage the REIT to create greater value for Unitholders." Mr Chen Yi-Chung Isaac, Acting Chief Executive Officer of H-Trust's managers, added, "We would like to thank Stapled Securityholders for their support and confidence in H-Trust over the years. As we enter the next phase of our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term value for investors. Moving forward, we will further optimise operational performance and pursue opportunities to deliver sustainable growth." Illustrative market capitalisation of the Enlarged REIT calculated as the sum of (i) the market capitalisation of C-REIT of S$1.4 billion as at 25 June 2019, being the Latest Practicable Date; (ii) the portion of the Scheme Consideration to be satisfied in units in C-REIT (the " C-REIT Units "); and (iii) the value of the acquisition fee to be issued in C-REIT Units, as described in the Circular. For illustration only - assuming that (a) the general unit issue mandate is approved by unitholders of the Enlarged REIT at an annual general meeting of the Enlarged REIT following the Merger, based on an enlarged number of C-REIT Units in issue of approximately 5,370 million following the Merger and the issue price of S$0.57 per C-REIT Unit; and (b) the Enlarged REIT raises S$414 million of new debt while maintaining a pro forma aggregate leverage of approximately 40.3% per paragraph 8.1.4 of the Circular, following the S$612 million equity fundraising as described in (a). Page 2 of 8

As the Trust Scheme has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms, the scheme consideration of S$0.04075 in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and 1.3583 new C-REIT Units (the "Consideration Units") per H-Trust stapled security4 is expected to be paid on 9 September 2019. The Consideration Units are also expected to commence trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on the same day. Following that, the H-Trust stapled securities are expected to be delisted on 17 September 2019. - End - INVESTOR CONTACTS OUE Commercial REIT OUE Hospitality Trust Elaine Cheong Delphine Sze Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Investor Relations T: +65 6809 8704 T: +65 6831 6345 E: elaine.cheong@ouect.com E: delphine.sze@oueht.com MEDIA CONTACTS Newgate Communications Terence Foo / Bob Ong / Melissa Chia T: +65 6532 0606 terence.foo@newgatecomms.com.sg / bob.ong@newgatecomms.com.sg / melissa.chia@newgatecomms.com.sg 4 The aggregate Cash Consideration to be paid to each Stapled Securityholder shall be rounded to the nearest S$0.01. The number of Consideration Units which each Stapled Securityholder will be entitled to pursuant to the Trust Scheme, based on the Stapled Securities held by such Stapled Securityholder as at the books closure date of 3 September 2019 at 5.00 p.m., will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and fractional entitlements shall be disregarded in the calculation of the aggregate Consideration Units to be issued to any Stapled Securityholder pursuant to the Trust Scheme. Page 3 of 8

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENTS C-REITManager. The directors of the manager of C-REIT (the "C-REITManager") (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Media Release) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Media Release which relate to C-REIT and/or the C-REIT Manager (excluding information relating to H-Trust and/or the managers of H-Trust (the "H-TrustManagers")) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Media Release, the omission of which would make any statement in this Media Release misleading. The directors of the C-REIT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from H-Trust and/or the H-Trust Managers, the sole responsibility of the directors of the C-REIT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Media Release. The directors of the C-REIT Manager do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to H-Trust and/or the H-Trust Managers or any opinion expressed by H-Trust and/or the H-Trust Managers. H-TrustManagers. The directors of the H-Trust Managers (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Media Release) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Media Release which relate to H-Trust and/or the H-Trust Managers (excluding information relating to C-REIT and/or the C-REIT Manager) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Media Release, the omission of which would make any statement in this Media Release misleading. The directors of the H-Trust Managers jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from C-REIT and/or the C-REIT Manager, the sole responsibility of the directors of the H-Trust Managers has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Media Release. The directors of the H-Trust Managers do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to C-REIT and/or the C-REIT Manager or any opinion expressed by C-REIT and/or the C-REIT Manager. Page 4 of 8

ABOUT OUE COMMERCIAL REIT C-REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. It was established with the principal investment strategy of investing, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing real estate which is used primarily for commercial purposes (including real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes) in financial and business hubs within and outside of Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. C-REIT's portfolio comprises OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place and OUE Downtown Office in Singapore, as well as Lippo Plaza in Shanghai, with a total assets under management of approximately S$4.5 billion as at 31 December 2018. C-REIT is managed by OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OUE Limited. For more information, please visit www.ouect.com. ABOUT OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST H-Trust is a stapled group comprising OUE Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT") and OUE Hospitality Business Trust ("H-BT") and was listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST.H-REIT was established with the principal investment strategy of investing, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing real estate which is used primarily for hospitality and/or hospitality-related purposes, whether wholly or partially, as well as real estate-related assets. H-REIT's asset portfolio comprising two hotels - the 1,077-room Mandarin Orchard Singapore and the 563-room Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, and a high-end retail mall - Mandarin Gallery, has a portfolio value of approximately S$2.2 billion as at 31 December 2018. H-BT is dormant. H-REIT is managed by OUE Hospitality REIT Management Pte. Ltd., which is wholly-owned by OUE Limited ("OUE"). H-BT is managed by OUE Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., which is also wholly-owned by OUE. For more information, please visit www.oueht.com Page 5 of 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.