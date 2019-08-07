Log in
OUE Commercial Reit : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Capital Distribution

08/07/2019 | 06:35am EDT
Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2019 17:48
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190807CAPDP8X8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jackie Thia
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial Reit Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 12
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2019 TO 30/06/2019
Number of Days 181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text OUE Commercial REIT has announced a distribution of 1.68 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 comprising:
(1) a taxable income distribution of 1.03 cents per Unit;
(2) a tax exempt income distribution of 0.39 cents per Unit; and
(3) a capital distribution of 0.26 cents per Unit.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 19/08/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 16/08/2019
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) SGD 0.0026
Net Rate (per share) SGD 0.0026
Pay Date 12/09/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,795 bytes)

Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:34:09 UTC
Advertisement

