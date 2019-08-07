OUE Commercial Reit : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Capital Distribution

Additional Text

OUE Commercial REIT has announced a distribution of 1.68 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 comprising:

(1) a taxable income distribution of 1.03 cents per Unit;

(2) a tax exempt income distribution of 0.39 cents per Unit; and

(3) a capital distribution of 0.26 cents per Unit.