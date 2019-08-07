OUE Commercial Reit : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Capital Distribution
08/07/2019 | 06:35am EDT
Announcement Title
Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 7, 2019 17:48
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190807CAPDP8X8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jackie Thia
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial Reit Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
12
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/01/2019 TO 30/06/2019
Number of Days
181
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
OUE Commercial REIT has announced a distribution of 1.68 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 comprising:
(1) a taxable income distribution of 1.03 cents per Unit;
(2) a tax exempt income distribution of 0.39 cents per Unit; and
(3) a capital distribution of 0.26 cents per Unit.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
19/08/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
16/08/2019
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type
Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share)
SGD 0.0026
Net Rate (per share)
SGD 0.0026
Pay Date
12/09/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
