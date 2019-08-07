OUE Commercial Reit : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 7, 2019 17:46
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190807DVCAPD0Y
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jackie Thia
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Applicable
|
Value
|
12
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.0039
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/01/2019 TO 30/06/2019
|
Number of Days
|
181
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
OUE Commercial REIT has announced a distribution of 1.68 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 comprising:
(1) a taxable income distribution of 1.03 cents per Unit;
(2) a tax exempt income distribution of 0.39 cents per Unit; and
(3) a capital distribution of 0.26 cents per Unit.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
Please see the attached document.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
19/08/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
16/08/2019
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0039
|
Pay Date
|
12/09/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities