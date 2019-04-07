Log in
OUE Hospitality Trust : Proposed Merger Of OUE Commercial REIT And OUE Hospitality Trust By Way of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement

04/07/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 8, 2019 7:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Merger of OUECT and OUEHT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Announcement Reference SG190408OTHRXA6Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jackie Thia
Designation Company Secretary,OUE Hospitality REIT Management Pte Ltd & OUE Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement.

Disclaimer

OUE Hospitality Trust published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 03:47:02 UTC
