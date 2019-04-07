OUE Hospitality Trust : Proposed Merger Of OUE Commercial REIT And OUE Hospitality Trust By Way of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement

Proposed Merger Of OUE Commercial REIT And OUE Hospitality Trust By Way of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 8, 2019 7:41
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Proposed Merger of OUECT and OUEHT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190408OTHRXA6Y
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jackie Thia
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary,OUE Hospitality REIT Management Pte Ltd & OUE Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached announcement.
Disclaimer
OUE Hospitality Trust published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 03:47:02 UTC