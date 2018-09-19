OUM & Co. LLP Named Among 2018 Best of the Best Accounting Firms in the Nation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUM & Co. LLP, a top-leading and customer dedicated CPA and Business Advisory firm, was named to Inside Public Accounting’s (IPA) 2018 “Best of the Best Accounting Firms” list for firms above $5 million in revenue. This group of notable public accounting firms are recognized for their superior financial and operational results, along with a focus on maintaining a solid foundation for future success.



The 2018 group represents the top 10% of all firms (550 were eligible) that participated in the 2018 IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms. IPA’s proprietary scoring formula includes a wide range of metrics related to growth, income, productivity, tools of governance, staff turnover and other areas that speak to the framework of the firm.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as one of the best public accounting firms in the nation,” said Chris Millias, managing partner of OUM in San Francisco. “Our continued growth and revenue are a testament to our amazing staff and their commitment to offering the best service for our clients.”

A full list of IPA’s 2018 “Best of the Best Accounting Firms” can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About INSIDE Public Accounting

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), founded in 1987, is published by The Platt Group. The Platt Group publishes both the award-winning INSIDE Public Accounting newsletter and the award-winning National Benchmarking Report. Collaboration between The Platt Group, managing partners, CFOs and thought leaders across the nation provides practical ideas, benchmarking data and information to take firms to the next level of success.

About OUM & Co. LLP

OUM & Co. LLP, formed in 1976, is one of the leading CPA and Business Advisory firms in California with more than 90 professionals. OUM is committed to integrity and quality service, resulting in long-term relationships – many spanning decades – with public, private and high net-worth individual clients. Headquartered in San Francisco with a strong presence in San Diego, we have a solid foothold throughout the California market, specializing in assurance and audit, tax, business advisory, SEC, employee benefits, legacy planning and IT and risk management services. For more information, please visit: www.oumcpa.com .

The OUM logo is a trademark or registered trademark of OUM & CO. LLP, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

