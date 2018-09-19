Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OUM & Co. LLP Named Among 2018 Best of the Best Accounting Firms in the Nation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:21am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUM & Co. LLP, a top-leading and customer dedicated CPA and Business Advisory firm, was named to Inside Public Accounting’s (IPA) 2018 “Best of the Best Accounting Firms” list for firms above $5 million in revenue. This group of notable public accounting firms are recognized for their superior financial and operational results, along with a focus on maintaining a solid foundation for future success.

The 2018 group represents the top 10% of all firms (550 were eligible) that participated in the 2018 IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms. IPA’s proprietary scoring formula includes a wide range of metrics related to growth, income, productivity, tools of governance, staff turnover and other areas that speak to the framework of the firm.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as one of the best public accounting firms in the nation,” said Chris Millias, managing partner of OUM in San Francisco. “Our continued growth and revenue are a testament to our amazing staff and their commitment to offering the best service for our clients.”

A full list of IPA’s 2018 “Best of the Best Accounting Firms” can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About INSIDE Public Accounting

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), founded in 1987, is published by The Platt Group. The Platt Group publishes both the award-winning INSIDE Public Accounting newsletter and the award-winning National Benchmarking Report. Collaboration between The Platt Group, managing partners, CFOs and thought leaders across the nation provides practical ideas, benchmarking data and information to take firms to the next level of success.

About OUM & Co. LLP

OUM & Co. LLP, formed in 1976, is one of the leading CPA and Business Advisory firms in California with more than 90 professionals. OUM is committed to integrity and quality service, resulting in long-term relationships – many spanning decades – with public, private and high net-worth individual clients. Headquartered in San Francisco with a strong presence in San Diego, we have a solid foothold throughout the California market, specializing in assurance and audit, tax, business advisory, SEC, employee benefits, legacy planning and IT and risk management services. For more information, please visit: www.oumcpa.com.

The OUM logo is a trademark or registered trademark of OUM & CO. LLP, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Marketing Contact
Ignacio C. Lopez
Director of Marketing
ilopez@oumcpa.com
(415) 796-6705

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aCRRC : Unveils their Lightest and New Advanced Energy-efficient Metro Train at InnoTrans 2018
PR
12:44aUNITEDHEALTH : New England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland
BU
12:43aKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
12:42aLOGMEIN INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
12:38aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthening Its Business Position in Taiwan
PU
12:38aBEST BUY : Awards $2 Million to Local Tech-Ed Nonprofits
PU
12:38aKirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
GL
12:35aVerizon prices wireless broadband at $50 a month
AQ
12:35aThe Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB)
GL
12:33aBancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $28K to Benefit Low-Income Residents
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia
3Investigation of Ladenburg Thalmann Announced by Holzer & Holzer
4NEOVASC INC : NEOVASC : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation
5MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MICROCHIP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.