OURA : Unveils the Ultimate Breathable Active Mask

08/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

High-Tech Creator of Antimicrobial Face Masks Releases New Product Focused on Breathability and Protection

OURA – the mission-driven social enterprise that infuses high-tech health and wellness solutions into everyday lifestyle products – today announced the release of its new OURA Active Mask which offers superior breathability without sacrificing protection during high intensity activities and exercise regimens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005639/en/

The new OURA Active Mask is a reusable antimicrobial mask that is specifically designed to better suit the needs of active individuals who require protection during exercise. (Photo: Business Wire)



The new OURA Active Mask is a reusable antimicrobial mask that is specifically designed to better suit the needs of active individuals who require protection during exercise. Whether running outdoors or engaging in high intensity interval training, the Active Mask is created to withstand high performing exercises while delivering comfort, maximum protection and extreme breathability through moisture-wicking and proven antimicrobial technology.

The Active Mask takes comfort and performance to the next level as it filters and destroys pathogens, tested by third-party laboratories to filter > 90% of 0.1 μm particles without a filter and > 98% with a filter. The self-sterilizing and deodorizing mask is made with ultra-lightweight fabric designed to pull sweat and moisture away from the face; its built with an air diffuser to prevent air from blowing into the eyes when exhaling; made with skin-friendly hypoallergenic fabrics to reduce “maskne” issues; and comes with an adjustable nose clip for a personalized seal, an optional NIOSH-approved N95 filter for additional filtration, 30 adhesive nose strips to prevent mask from sliding down, and a travel pouch for easy storing.

“We’ve been manufacturing antimicrobial products for three years, and believe these self-sterilizing properties are key to ensuring the safest possible protection when wearing a mask,” stated Shaun Veran, COO and co-founder of OURA. “We’ve also done a ton of research into what people are looking for in a mask and have found it can range from person-to-person, which is why we’ve created a range of options to keep our communities both healthy and comfortable. Whether running errands or running on the treadmill – our masks are specifically tailored to protect and enable a healthy lifestyle.”

The product is now available in four sizes for an ideal custom fit – ranging from extra small to large. To learn more or to purchase the product, please visit www.ouragami.org.

ABOUT OURA: Based in Los Angeles, California and founded in 2017, OURA is a mission-driven social enterprise that works to infuse high-tech solutions into everyday products like antimicrobial face masks, aprons, facial cleansing products, clothing and more. OURA combines technology and design to provide consumers with antimicrobial apparel and home goods that are scientifically backed and extensively verified. As a trailblazer in creating cleaner lifestyle products, OURA is committed to providing consumers with laboratory-tested products that are safe and effective. Plus, for every 1,000 products sold, OURA partners with Make-a-Wish to grant the wish of a childhood cancer patient. Through a focus on innovative high-performance product solutions, as well as a commitment to creating change, building communities and honest manufacturing, OURA seeks to empower people to live healthier lives. Learn more by visiting: https://ouragami.org/.

Editor’s Note: Limited press samples are available for journalist consideration. With interest in receiving a media kit and press sample, please email oura@beyondfifteen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
